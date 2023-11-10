Hyderabad doctor highlights health risks of buffet meals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, has advised against indulging in buffet lunches or dinners, citing several reasons in a recent tweet.

According to Dr. Kumar, buffet meals can be a significant drain on one’s finances, as they are typically more expensive than a la carte options. In his tweet, he stated, “Hurts your pockets: Buffet lunches or dinners are usually expensive.”

The doctor also highlighted the tendency for individuals to overeat at buffets due to the extensive variety of food items available. The sheer number of options on the menu, Dr. Kumar suggests, often leads people to consume more than their bodies actually need.

Moreover, he raised concerns about the potentially unhealthy ingredients used in buffet preparations. Even in upscale 5-star hotels, generous amounts of sugar, salt, and unhealthy oils may be employed in the cooking process.

Additionally, he warned that some dishes might be prepared with ingredients that have been stored for an extended period in refrigerators, potentially compromising their freshness and nutritional value.

Furthermore, the neurologist pointed out the abundance of high-calorie options in the dessert and main course sections of buffets. “The dessert and main course sections have many high calorie options. If you read the labels about the calorie content, you would realize,” he advised.

In light of these considerations, he recommended avoiding buffet meals whenever possible.

“If you have to go for socializing or for the ambience or to splurge money, then, settle with soup and starters or maybe a small amount of main course.,” he suggested. Dr. Kumar recommended skipping desserts to maintain a healthier dietary balance.