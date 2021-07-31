Hyderabad: Doctor seeks help from ‘astrologer’ for exam, loses money

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: A woman doctor from the city, who sought help of astrology to clear the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs.80,000 by fraudsters on social media.

The doctor, a resident of Kondapur, completed her MBBS and was preparing to clear the FMGE for over a year now. To clear the examination, she decided to seek the help of astrology and started searching online. According to Cybercrime officials, she came across a Facebook profile with name – Vishwajeeth Jha – and contacted the person using the phone number given.

“The person on the other side assured her help in clearing the examination with the help of pujas and some rituals and she agreed. She initially paid some money for the rituals and appeared for the examination, but failed to clear it,” said K Balakrishna Reddy, ACP (Cybercrime), Cyberabad. When she asked them about the result, she was informed about the need to perform other rituals too for better results this time.

“Believing them, she paid another Rs.70,000 in two installments to the bank account provided. However, even after paying, she failed to clear the examination the second time too. They continued to demand more money in the guise of other pujas, which was when she sensed she was being cheated,” Reddy said.

Based on a complaint from her, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police booked a case and took up investigation.

