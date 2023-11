| Hyderabad Down Vidarbha In Bcci Mens Under 23 One Day Trophy

Hyderabad down Vidarbha in BCCI Men’s Under-23 One Day Trophy

Batting first, Vidarbha rode on Danish Malewar’s 120-run knock to post 238/9 in 50 overs. Hyderabad reached the target in 47.2 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Batting first, Vidarbha rode on Danish Malewar’s 120-run knock to post 238/9 in 50 overs. Hyderabad reached the target in 47.2 overs

Hyderabad: K Himateja (75) and Rishiket Sisodia (52) hit half-centuries as Hyderabad defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 One Day Trophy in Rajkot, on Friday.

Batting first, Vidarbha rode on Danish Malewar’s 120-run knock to post 238/9 in 50 overs. For Hyderabad, Ilyaan Sathani, Harish Thakur, Nitin Sai Yadav and Lokesh Gait scalped two wickets apiece. Later, Hyderabad reached the target in 47.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 238/9 in 50 overs (Danish Malewar 120; Ilyaan Sathani 2/39, Harish Thakur 2/64, Nitin Sai Yadav 2/28, Lokesh Gait 2/28) lost to Hyderabad 239/4 in 47.2 overs (Himataja K 75, Rishiket Sisodia 52).