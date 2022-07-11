Hyderabad: Downpour keeps denizens indoors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:06 AM, Mon - 11 July 22

Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a slothful Sunday morning to continuous downpour. Overcast conditions in the city for two straight days brought the normal life to a standstill.

The usual weekend buzz went missing in most parts of the city with denizens preferring to stay home and escape the rains that have been lashing the city with varying intensity.

Though most parts of the city and suburbs had high intensity rains in the morning, as the day progressed, it turned out to be spells of showers interspersed with occasional downpour.

In some parts of the city, the rain ended up impacting the smooth flow of traffic. The ever busy IT corridor saw cars and bikes caught in a jam for some time.

The staff of GHMC and other line departments were busy through the day ensuring that no major water logging occurred on the city roads. Teams equipped with men and machinery were seen clearing inundations and water logging at different localities. However, complaints of water inundations were not many and teams attended to them immediately.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Greater Hyderabad received an average rainfall of 3.7 cm, with Kukatpally receiving highest rainfall of 5 cm.