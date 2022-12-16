Hyderabad: Dr Dattatreyudu Nori delivers Shirodkar memorial lecture at AIG

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Reputed oncologist, Dr Dattatreyudu Nori on Friday delivered ‘Shirodkar Memorial Lecture’ of Telangana Academy of Sciences

Hyderabad: Reputed oncologist, Dr Dattatreyudu Nori on Friday delivered ‘Shirodkar Memorial Lecture’ of Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) on the topic ‘Cancer Management: Where are we?’ at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG)-Hospitals, Gachibowli.

He highlighted latest developments in cancer treatments prevalent across the world and said that cancer, once a dreaded disease is becoming curable, thanks largely to advancements in biomedical sciences and new technologies.

The memorial lecture was attended by scientists, doctors, students, patients, cancer care specialist and public health experts. Chairman, AIG, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, in-charge president, TAS, Dr Prof, Venugopal Reddy, Chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee, TAS and former Director of CCMB, Dr Ch Mohan Rao and others were present.

Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir, who is wife of poet Gunturu Sheshendra Sharma, instituted an endowment and entrusted the organization of the annual ‘Shirodkar Memorial Lecture’ to a permanent committee consisting of herself, former Director of NIN, Dr. Sesikeran, and Dr. Ch. Mohan Rao, a press release informed.