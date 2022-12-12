Hyderabad: Dr PC Rath elected as president of CSI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Senior cardiologist from Hyderabad, Dr P C Rath has been elected as president of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for the year 2023-24, in the annual meeting held at Chennai, a press release on Monday said.

Dr. P C Rath, who is currently heading Cardiology wing at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, is credited for pioneering several heart procedures including complex coronary angioplasty and stenting, robotic angioplasty and TAVI.

Cardiological Society of India, which is a national body of cardiologists of India and Indian cardiologists settled abroad, consists of more than 5000 members.

The CSI will be celebrating its 75th year in December, 2023 at Kolkata and president elect Dr P C Rath is expected to play a vital role in framing the scientific program for the platinum jubilee celebrations.