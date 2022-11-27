Hyderabad: One day live workshop on advanced endoscopic procedures held at Apollo Hospitals

Hyderabad: Over 150 gastroenterologists from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in a live workshop on Advanced Endoscopic Procedures organised at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

The workshop showcased advanced and novel endoscopic procedures like spyglass cholangioscopy and endoscopic ultrasound guided drainages of dead cells or tissue. The delegates got hands on training and extensive exposure on these newly developed techniques, a press release said.

Minimally invasive advanced endoscopic procedures have enabled gastroenterologists treat patients in the outpatient department at a fraction of a cost.

“These days we are able to treat patients with pancreatic problems by draining the collections and remove the dead tissue with these advanced and minimally invasive endoscopic techniques. Such advanced procedures have changed the treatment options of complex diseases,” senior gastroenterologists from Apollo Hospitals, Dr Naveen Polavarapu, Dr G Sharath, Dr D K Raghu and Dr K S Soma Sekhar Rao, said.