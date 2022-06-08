Hyderabad: DRI destroys 20.35 kg heroine, 4,812 kg ganja through incineration

Published: Updated On - 09:04 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Around 20.35 kg of heroin and 4,812 kg of cannabis (Ganja) seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, was destroyed through incineration as part of Drug Destruction Day here on Wednesday.

The Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Tax, Hyderabad Zone, B.V. Sivanagakumari inaugurated the incineration process today at the Hyderabad Waste Management Project, Dundigal.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Finance is organizing events for the ‘MoF – Iconic Week’ from June 6 to 12 and has earmarked June 8 as Drug Destruction Day. At 14 locations across the country, destruction of around 42,000 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substance seized by DRI and Customs Commissionerates was scheduled today in the virtual presence of union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the past two years, close to 35 kg of heroin and cocaine have been seized by Hyderabad DRI and Hyderabad Customs. Among these, five cases involving 20.35 kg of heroin seizure was made by DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, involving foreign nationals at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.