PA of Jubilee Hills MLA allegedly assaults man

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly attacked by the personal assistant of Jubilee Hills legislator Maganti Gopinath.

In a video circulated in social media the man Bhaskar, who is reportedly PA to the MLA is seen brutally beating a man with a stick repeatedly as the injured person, who is bleeding severely, begs not be thrashed.

Soon after the video went viral the Jubilee Hills police booked a suo motu case and started investigation.

According to sources, the incident happened at Yousufguda. The police took into custody Bhaskar, Lalith and one more person.

The victim who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital left for his native place after the news broke out. The police are trying to contact him and record his statement.