Hyderabad: e-library to be set up for medical professionals

Prof Shiva Kant Misra, vice-president, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, said that an e-library not only for post-graduates but also for faculty members and web-based e-lectures by specialists, will be launched soon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 surgeons from across Telangana along with nearly 400 post-graduates of surgery are taking part in the three-day annual conference of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), TS chapter being hosted by Apollo Medical College and Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills.

Prof Shiva Kant Misra, vice-president, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, said that an e-library not only for post-graduates but also for faculty members and web-based e-lectures by specialists, will be launched soon. Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group who inaugurated the conference said that surgery was not just a profession, but a calling that comes from within for doctors.

Office-bearers of ASI including its president Dr Prashanth Gunde, secretary Dr Umakanth Goud, honorary secretary Dr Pratap Varute, organising chairman Dr L Sridhar and other senior doctors were present.

Also Read NMC reduces physics, chemistry syllabus for NEET UG