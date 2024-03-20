Hyderabad election enforcement raids yield over Rs. 47 lakh cash

Hyderabad: The intensified raids by dedicated enforcement squads to implement election model code of conduct in Hyderabad district has resulted in seizure of Rs 47, 18, 300 in cash, goods of various kinds and make worth Rs 17, 49, 140 and a total of 104.41 liters of alcohol from individuals, District Election Officer, Ronald Rose on Wednesday said.

In the last 24-hours, between early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday, the enforcement squads through their raids have seized Rs. 29, 70, 000 in cash, goods worth Rs 23, 829 and close to 50 liters of alcohol, he said.

Since the implementation of model code of conduct, teams of flying squads have seized Rs 38 lakh cash while police teams have seized Rs 9, 18, 300 in cash and goods and other miscellaneous items worth Rs 17, 49, 140, District Election Officer, said.

Prohibition Cases have been booked on 15 individuals, who were later arrested. So far, the District Election Authorities received 26 grievances related to cash seizures and a total of 19 FIRS have been registered, Ronald Rose said.