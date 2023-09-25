Tragic Incident: 10-year-old boy dies after falling at Langer Houz

Azam Ali Khan along with his friends was playing near his house when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground that caused a head injury.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died after falling down while playing with his friends at Langer Houz on Sunday night.

According to the police, the boy Azam Ali Khan, a resident of M D Lines in Langer Houz along with his friends was playing near his house when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground that caused a head injury.

He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he died later in the night while undergoing treatment, said Langer Houz police. A case is registered.