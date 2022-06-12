Hyderabad: Erla Cheruvu to get makeover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 AM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: New walking tracks, seating arrangements and lush greenery coupled with facilities to stay with exercises — that’s the transformation being planned for Erla Cheruvu in Madinaguda. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which is to take up beautification of the water body, as a first step proposed cleaning of the entire lake and its premises.

Huge piles of waste have accumulated in and around the lake apart from water hyacinth and bush growth. According to GHMC officials, the Erla Cheruvu will be rejuvenated on lines of Langer Houz lake which recently got a fresh lease of life.

“Required staff and machinery will be deployed to rejuvenate the lake and if needed, we will press into service floating trash collectors, excavators and heavy vehicles,” said a GHMC official. After the lake is cleaned, anti-larval operations will be taken up to control the mosquito population along with sanitation activities. The lake rejuvenation was proposed on Friday after Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi during an inspection of a nala running from Erla Cheruvu to National Highway 65 in Chandanagar circle saw the lake lying in neglect. This nala is being revamped with Rs 10.3 crore under Strategic Nala Development Programme.