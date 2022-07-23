Hyderabad: Ex-IAF sergeant shoots self dead

Hyderabad: An former Indian Air Force sergeant, currently a practising advocate died, allegedly after he shot himself at his residence in Baghlingampally on Friday.

The man, T.Shiva Reddy (44), a native of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, had retired as sergeant, a non-commissioned officer from the Air Force and was an advocate. A divorcee, he was staying alone in an apartment here.

Police said Shiva Reddy was upset over family problems for the last few days. He returned from his native place to the city in the morning and was last seen by neighbours around breakfast time.

He is suspected to have latched the door from inside and allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol in his head in the bedroom around noon.

“He shot himself in the head, with the bullet having entry and exit points on the skull. He died on the spot,” the police said, adding that the incident came to light when his sister Maheshwari grew suspicious when he was not answering phone calls.

She informed her friend in Kavadiguda, who reached the spot and with the help of the watchman, forcibly opened the main door and found him lying dead on the bed. They tried to shift him to hospital, but it was too late. They then alerted the Chikkadpally police, who recovered the firearm from the spot and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory while a CLUES team Fingerprint team also collected samples.

No suicide note was found at the spot and enquiries with relatives and colleagues indicated Shiva Reddy was upset over issues in his personal life, officials said, adding that all possible angles were being probed.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.