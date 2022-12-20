Hyderabad witnesses changing weather patterns in 2022

Early morning fog on a busy road in Hyderabad on Tuesday.— Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Fluctuating weather conditions marked the Year 2022 in Hyderabad. The summer was comparatively less harsh while the monsoon arrived in a big way and mercury kept hopping to lower and higher ranges during the winter.

Though the year began with January recording the lowest minimum temperatures, the cold dissipated fast and February was a contrast and heat seared the city between March and May.

Years 2016 and 2017 were the hottest, with mercury leaping to 43 degrees Celsius and compared to them, this summer turned out to be moderate, as the highest maximum temperature recorded was around 42 degrees Celsius.

However, April saw unusual heat wave episodes with temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius for ten days. The mercury touched 42 degrees Celsius on April 30.

Based on 2013-22 data, Uppal, Kapra, Qutubullapur, Serilingampally, Khairathabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Saidabad witnessed higher summer temperatures (>;45°C). In the remaining areas, the temperatures were <45°C.

The rain gods were extra generous towards the State capital this monsoon. It received excess rainfall of 742.9 mm against the average mark of 562.1 mm.

After light rains in June, the season started changing in July as the city received 125 per cent excess rainfall. The highest rainfall of the month was recorded between July 6 and 13. While August ended with deficit rainfall, September witnessed the highest rainfall over a decade.

On September 26, some parts recorded 9.1 to 12.7 cm of rainfall in just three hours. Mehdipatnam was worst affected by 11.25 cm. The earlier highest rainfall of 9 cm in 24 hours was recorded on September 6, 2017.

The monsoon’s exit was delayed for a week, finally withdrawing on October 22. During this period, Trimulgherry, one of the oldest suburbs, crossed the monthly average on October 12 in just three hours. It usually sees rain of 107.7 mm in October, while the total rainfall that day reached 122.8 mm.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society report, the number of wet spells and heavy rainfall events has increased over the last 18 years. The highest rainfall was observed over Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Balanagar, Qutubullapur, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, and Musheerabad, it added.

Meanwhile, the city got an early taste of winter as mercury started dipping in late October. On October 24, the minimum temperature dropped to 14.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last 54 years. The third lowest temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on October 26.

Rainfall during the Northeast monsoon season, which prevails between October and December, is usually highest in Hyderabad. But October and November ended up with sizable deficient rain. Last month, minimum temperatures dropped below 15 degrees Celsius.