Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 01:21 PM, Tue - 24 January 23
Hyderabad: Fake certificate racket busted, seven held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Chaitanyapuri police busted a fake educational certificate racket and arrested seven persons here on Tuesday.

Fake certificates and other incriminating material were seized.

Police sources said the suspects provided fake educational certificates to interested candidates for various purposes and collected huge money.

Following a tip-off the suspects were arrested and handed over to the Chaitanyapuri police for further action.

