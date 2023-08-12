| Hyderabad Fatal Brawl At Sr Nagar Results In Mans Murder By Friend

Hyderabad: Fatal brawl at SR Nagar results in man’s murder by friend

The victim Ganesh, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at S R Nagar police station, entered into an argument with his friend Suresh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:32 AM, Sat - 12 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his friend during a brawl at SR Nagar on Friday night.

“An argument ensued between them during which Suresh took a empty bottle of liquor and hit on Ganesh’s head. The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said police.

A case is registered and investigation on.