Hyderabad: Fatal brawl at SR Nagar results in man’s murder by friend

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his friend during a brawl at SR Nagar on Friday night.
The victim Ganesh, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at SR Nagar police station, entered into an argument with his friend Suresh.
“An argument ensued between them during which Suresh took a empty bottle of liquor and hit on Ganesh’s head. The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said police.
A case is registered and investigation on.