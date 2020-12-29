Hyderabad FC faces Goa challenge

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC will be back in action with their second game in four days when they face FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Wednesday. Having dropped to eighth in the points table after back-to-back losses, HFC will aim to end the year with a positive result.

FC Goa are fresh from a victory over Jamshedpur FC last Wednesday and are two points above Hyderabad in the points table, having played an extra game. A victory in this game will push either side closer to the top-4 in the league table.

“I think Goa are one of the strongest sides in the ISL. They have shown that they can play a good, offensive brand of football and are surely one of the favourites to end the season in the top-4,” said Manolo, speaking about the game ahead.

The visitors have been reliant on Igor Angulo in attack, with the 36-year-old already netting eight times in eight games this season, which is a sizeable chunk of Goa’s total of ten goals. The Spaniard is in fine goal-scoring form and will be a real threat for Hyderabad in this game.

“Angulo is a very good player. For me, he is the smartest forward in the league. Experienced and quick with his movements inside the box, he has shown his quality in many countries. He plays close to the off-side line, is a hard man to mark and will not be easy to keep quiet,” added Manolo.

