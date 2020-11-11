Hyderabad: Fire at warehouse destroys property worth of lakhs

Officials suspect the fire might have been sparked off by a carelessly thrown lit cigarette butt or a short circuit

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out in a furniture warehouse at Bahadurpura early on Tuesday.

According to Fire officials, the fire broke out in the warehouse at Tadban around 1 am. The Kalapather police rushed to the spot and alerted Fire officials, after which two firetenders from the Moghalpura and Chandulal Baradari fire stations rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control after firefighting that went on for nearly two hours. Officials suspect the fire might have been sparked off by a carelessly thrown lit cigarette butt or a short circuit.

