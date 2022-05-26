| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Clothing Shop In Laad Bazaar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:50 AM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Property reportedly worth a few lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out at a shop at Laad Bazaar on Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, the fire started around midnight at the Shehzad collection at Laad Baazar near Charminar. On information the police reached the spot and informed the fire officials about it.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and took up fire fighting operation. The firemen had to break open the shutter and reach the first floor where the fire initially started. After battling for around two hours they could control the blaze.

Officials suspect short circuit could have resulted in the mishap.

