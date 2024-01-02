Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at CMR shopping mall, property worth several lakhs gutted

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm following which fire fighters reached the spot and started fire fighting operating
Hyderabad: Property worth several lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out at CMR shopping mall at Uppal on Tuesday night.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
The incident occurred around 10.30 pm following which fire fighters reached the spot and started fire fighting operating. The fire department senior officials are supervising the fire fighting operation. Half a dozen fire tenders are on spot. The fire fighting operations were continuing till filing of this report.