| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Cmr Shopping Mall Property Worth Several Lakhs Gutted

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at CMR shopping mall, property worth several lakhs gutted

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm following which fire fighters reached the spot and started fire fighting operating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Property worth several lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out at CMR shopping mall at Uppal on Tuesday night.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read Man exhibits exotic wild animals in Hyderabad, lands in trouble

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm following which fire fighters reached the spot and started fire fighting operating. The fire department senior officials are supervising the fire fighting operation. Half a dozen fire tenders are on spot. The fire fighting operations were continuing till filing of this report.