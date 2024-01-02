Man exhibits exotic wild animals in Hyderabad, lands in trouble

Visitors to the exhibition said a wild rooster, python, iguana and some other animals were also put on display

Iguana is put on display during the exhibition.

Sangareddy: Forest officials have seized animals that were displayed at an exhibition of exotic and wildlife animals at KPHB Colony in Medchal Malkajigiri district.

After receiving a complaint from an NGO activist, forest officials led by Forest Range Officer of Dulapally range Lakshman and other officials raided the exhibition and seized the animals. District Forest Officer (Medchal-Malkajigiri) Janakiram said they had imposed a fine of Rs.2 lakh on one Bharath Reddy for displaying exotic birds, animals, reptiles and fish.

Visitors to the exhibition said a python, iguana and some other animals were also put on display. Forest officials refused to disclose what they did with the seized wild animals. The DFO said that they had found only exotic birds and seized the section because Bharat Reddy put up the exhibition without obtaining proper permission.

A couple of Ostrichs and a hedgehog were also exhibited for visitors at KPHB Phase 9.

Some animal lovers, who visited the exhibition approached the PCA (Prevention of Cruelty) Officer of Stray Animal Foundation of India A Goutham who in turn complained to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal. Following the directions of Dobriyal, officials raided the exhibition on December 18 and imposed a fine.

Officials did not divulge what action they initiated against Bharath Reddy for capturing wild animals in violation of the Wild Life Act 1972 and putting the animals on display. In the videos obtained by Telangana Today, visitors were allowed to take pictures holding a python, Iguana and other animals.