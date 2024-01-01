| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Mandi Restaurant Near Madhapur

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at a restaurant located near Durgam Cheruvu road, Madhapur

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when fire broke out at a mandi restaurant near Madhapur on Monday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at a restaurant located near Durgam Cheruvu road, Madhapur.

The police informed the fire department and a fire tender rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit in an electrical appliance. No persons were injured in the incident.