Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at mandi restaurant near Madhapur

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at a restaurant located near Durgam Cheruvu road, Madhapur
Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when fire broke out at a mandi restaurant near Madhapur on Monday.
According to the police, the fire broke out at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at a restaurant located near Durgam Cheruvu road, Madhapur.
The police informed the fire department and a fire tender rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within a few minutes.
Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit in an electrical appliance. No persons were injured in the incident.