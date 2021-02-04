Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at school in Gowlipura; none hurt

The incident occurred around the noon, when reportedly 30 students were present in the school.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the office room of Srinivasa School in Gowlipura in the old city here on Thursday. No casualties were reported and a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to the police, the school which opened recently started functioning with full staff. The incident occurred around the noon, when reportedly 30 students were present in the school.

“Fire erupted suddenly in the office room located on the ground floor of the multi-storied building. The staff noticed fire and smoke engulfing the area and immediately moved the students to a safer place,” said an official. As the school is located in a residential area, the locals informed the fire department and the police.

A fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire in an operation which lasted for about over an hour. The worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.

The Chatrinaka police are investigating.

