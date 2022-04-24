Hyderabad: First pier cap for steel flyover at Owaisi Junction installed

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Updated On - 10:44 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Installation of the first pier cap of the steel flyover being built from Government Printing Press Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre (Santosh Nagar main road) was completed on Sunday. (Photo: Anand Dharmena).

Hyderabad: The comprehensive plan to ensure a conflict-free traffic corridor between Nalgonda X Road to Owaisi Junction on Sunday completed the installation of the first pier cap for the steel flyover being built from Government Printing Press Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre.

This 3.38 km four-lane bi-directional flyover is being built under the State government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with an estimated cost of Rs 523.37 crore which includes Rs 370 crore construction cost and Rs 153.37 crore towards land acquisition. The works are being executed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This SRDP project will ensure a comprehensive development of Nalgonda X Roads – Saidabad – IS Sadan – Owaisi Junction as a conflict-free corridor. The flyover starts at the Government Printing Press Chanchalguda and ends at Yadagiri Theatre (Santosh Nagar main road) traversing through Chanchalguda Junction, Saidabad Junction, Dhobighat Junction and IS Sadan Junction.

As per the proposal, the benefits of the project include conflict-free traffic movement from Nalgonda X roads to Owaisi Hospital Junction and the steel flyover once completed will reduce commute time and ensure free flow of traffic towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta.

The GHMC officials said the flyover will offer major relief to traffic particularly at IS Sadan X Junction apart from easing traffic congestion at Chanchalguda Junction, Saidabad Junction, Dhobighat Junction and IS Sadan Junction.

Presently, the stretch connecting Nalgonda X Roads To Owaisi Junction experiences heavy traffic for most part of the day and this flyover will give the much-needed relief to commuters, said an official.

“Scores of commuters will be benefited once this facility is inaugurated and the stretch connecting Nalgonda X Road and Owaisi Junction will become a conflict-free corridor,” said Dattu Panth, GHMC superintending engineer, Projects Wing (Charminar Zone).

The flyover is being raised on 88 foundations and among them, 53 foundations have already been erected. The structure is being built with steel piers, steel pier cap and steel girders with Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) deck slab.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .