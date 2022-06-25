Hyderabad: Five-day art camp for architecture, fine arts students at JBRAC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Kalavahini, a battalion of arts and a first-of-its-kind five-day art sanctum at JBR Architecture College campus, as a part of JBRAC’s decennial celebrations, is inaugurated by Dr Phani Sree Vagvala, Registrar, JNAFAU, at JBR Architecture College, Moinabad, and Prof. Ar J Gayatri, Director, JBRAC, presided the programme.

The camp will be held from till June 29 from 9.30 am to 4 pm (excluding Sunday) as part of the celebration of completion of a decennial. The camp includes 15 professional artists, with renowned names like Ramesh Gorjala, Fawad Tamkanat, Bairu Raghuram, Ravikant Masuram, Bharat Sayam Yadav, Kirva Srikant,

Sreenivas Nayak, PJ Stalin, Priti Samyukta, Arpita Reddy, Kappari Kishan, Jayaprakash D, Kandi Narsimha, Nirmala Biluka, and Anand Gadapa participating.

Around 350 students from JBR, and other architecture and fine arts colleges of Hyderabad will create small canvases that will be exhibited on the final day (June 29). A five-day colourful marathon workshop has been designed to let the creative juices out with interactive one-on-one sessions with 15 happening artists of the city for all the architecture and fine arts students.

The concept of the art camp was conceived by the director of JBR Architecture College, Ar. Gayatri and artist Nirmala Biluka to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The idea is to make it an interactive platform, to get hands-on experience from the artists in learning their technique, style and subject.

Those interested can avail this opportunity by paying event fees of Rs 1,000 only (that includes personal art kit with 12”x12” canvas, colours and apron). The final day exhibition is an open-for-all event.