Hyderabad: Former bank manger gets three-year jail for fraud

The convict, V Bhasar Rao misappropriated bank funds to the tune of Rs 10.3 lakh from an ATM centre at Dilsukhnagar in 2007

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced the former manager of a private bank to three years of imprisonment for misappropriation of bank funds to the tune of Rs 10.3 lakh from an ATM centre at Dilsukhnagar in 2007.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted person V Bhaskar Rao (55), the key holder of the cash chest along with other employees had misappropriated the bank money from the ATM on different dates using passwords. They were arrested by the Saroornagar police.

While the case against others was quashed by the High Court, Rao was convicted.

