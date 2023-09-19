Hyderabad: Former home guard murdered over financial dispute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: A former home guard was kidnapped and murdered over a financial dispute in the city.

Mohd Rizwan (31), who worked as a home guard earlier, was staying with his family at Bhanu Nagar in Yakutpura. On Tuesday last, Nayeem, Fahad and others allegedly kidnapped Rizwan from IS Sadan and took him to an apartment at Red Hills and confined him there.

After Rizwan’s father paid an amount of Rs. 2 lakh, he was released on Saturday. “The kidnappers had allegedly assaulted Rizwan after confining him in the building leading to severe injuries. As his health condition deteriorated he was admitted at a private hospital where he died during treatment,” said IS Sadan Inspector, Mallesh Sonnaila adding that the suspects had paid a few lakh rupees to Rizwan for some purpose.

On a complaint the police registered a case against Fahad, Nayeem and others and took two persons into custody.