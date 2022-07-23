Hyderabad: Four held for bike theft, 46 bikes recovered

Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Special Operations Team along with the Rajendranagar police nabbed a four-member gang of automobile thieves, including two minor boys who committed a series of two-wheeler thefts in the last 10 months. Police recovered 46 bikes, together worth Rs.50 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd.Ashwaq alias Kabir (21), the kingpin and Mohd.Akber (19), both residents of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta. The two juveniles were aged in their mid-teens. Two suspects, Rizwan and Saddam, were absconding.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said all the suspects were close friends and sold stolen scooters and bikes at prices ranging from Rs.15,000 to Rs.30,000. The money was shared among them, Raveendra said.

“The stolen vehicles were sold at Nizamabad and Vikarabad districts and Hyderabad to people known to them,” the Commissioner said.

Based on a tip-off, the police team caught the suspects in Rajendranagar. A total of 46 vehicles stolen from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits were recovered.