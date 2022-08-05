Hyderabad: Four held in Saidabad murder case

09:03 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police on Friday announced the arrest of four persons in connection with the murder of Mohd. Nasir Hussain (32) who was stabbed to death at Saroornagar Tank Bund on Monday.

The arrested persons are Javed Khan alias John Cena, auto driver from Yakuthpura, Mohd.Habeeb from Chanchalguda, Shaik Mohammed from Bahadurpura and Kaleemuddin from Charminar.

The suspects who bore a grudge against Nasir Hussain for allegedly harassing them for money for liquor, decided to eliminate him. As per their plan, they called the victim to Saroornagar Tank Bund on Monday evening and got him heavily drunk. Javed Khan then slit Nasir Hussain’s throat with a razor and the rest held him firmly.

After confirming his death, they threw the body into the lake and fled the spot.