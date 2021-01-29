Hyderabad: Four officials in ACB net

By | Published: 8:09 pm 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Friday arrested four persons including Mansampally Gram Panchayat Village Secretary J Geetha, Village Deputy Sarpanch B Narasimha Yadav and Maheshwaram Mandal Panchayat Officer G. Srinivarulu for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.7.5 lakh from a complainant.

Geetha, Yadav and Srinivasulu along with Mansampally Village Sarpanch husband K Ramesh were caught red-handed at the separate places, according to a press release issued by the ACB. Geetha, Yadav and Ramesh were caught at the Mansampally Gram Panchayat office when they allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5.50 lakh from the complainant J. Muthyam Reddy, a records liaison officer of a real-estate company while Srinivasulu was caught at the MPDO office in Maheshwaram for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs.2 lakh from the complainant’s friend J. Srinivas to allow their real estate venture in Mansampally village and not to create any hurdles.

The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Geetha and Srinivasulu and produced them along with two other arrested persons – Yadav and Ramesh before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them into judicial custody.

