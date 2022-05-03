Hyderabad: Free coaching for police job aspirants by Sigma IAS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: The aspirants of Sub-Inspector of Police and Police Constable jobs in the State can avail free coaching classes being extended for the police recruitment by the Sigma IAS, Hyderabad.

Candidates will be provided free coaching for Aptitude, Reasoning, Pure Math and Vedic Math subjects, said Banda Ravipal Reddy, director, Sigma IAS, Hyderabad.

The classes will commence from May 6 in Hyderabad. For more details and registration, interested candidates can contact on the mobile number 9491614131.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had issued six notifications for recruitment to 17,291 vacancies in the departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Prisons & Correctional Services, Transport and Prohibition & Excise.

Of the total vacancies, 14,881 are Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil)/ equivalent posts and 541 are SCT SI (Civil)/ equivalent posts. The registration for recruitment notification is under way on the website https://www.tslprb.in and the last date to apply is May 20.

