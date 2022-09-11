Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu fetches a record Rs. 60.48 lakh in Suncity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: Richmond Villas, Suncity, has auctioned this year’s Ganesh Laddu for a record Rs. 60.80 lakh. The auction was part of the annual fund raiser activity taken-up by RV Diya Charitable Trust, according to a press release.

The residential community-led charity group has been involved in several crowd funding activities aimed at extending support to voluntary organisations in their day-to-day operations. The initial volunteers of the trust comprised neighbours from Richmond Villas Community, senior super-specialist doctors, serial entrepreneurs, professionals, businessmen, agriculturalists, social activists and senior citizens.