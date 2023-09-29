Hyderabad: Ganesha idol Immersions continue for day two on Friday

A total of 7200 idols were immersed from Thursday night till 6 a.m. on Friday, according to available information.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:03 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Ganesh idols from across the city that reached Hussain Sagar for immersion continue to wait in line from Telephone Bhavan to NTR Marg and Upper Tank Bund road on Friday morning.

Although authorities expedited the process after the immersion of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, heavy rain on Friday evening posed a hindrance. That said, all immersions are expected to be completed by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vinayaka Nimajjan Shobhayatra at Charminar ended peacefully at 1 a.m. without any disturbances. Hyderabad CP CV Anand inspected the immersion process near Tank Bund and devotees’ lines from Basheerbagh to Tank Bund via Liberty at 2 a.m.