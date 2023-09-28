Peaceful Ganesh immersion in city: Mayor

After overseeing the immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh idol, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that immersions across the city were peacefully as a result of effective coordination between GHMC and other departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Allocating Rs. 30 crore for civil works, and transportation arrangements to facilitate a smooth Ganesh Shobha Yatra, the Mayor informed that 369 cranes and 48,179 lights were set up, along with repairing roads in required areas.

A total of 3,000 sanitation workers assisted in three shifts, who were directed to ensure that pooja materials and garbage were collected separately. This year, the skeletal remains of the idols were also lifted from the water bodies within a short period of time. According to a press statement, around 90,000 idols were immersed in the city until Thursday evening.

GHMC also utilized this opportunity to create awareness about voter registration by giving out flyers and setting up banners with QR codes redirecting to enrollment and correction forms.