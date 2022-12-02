| Hyderabad Gear Up For These Interesting Events Happening In The Upcoming Days

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 04:39 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: It’s the last month of the year but there’s no reason why you should feel any less excited about the days ahead. December is full of interesting events and you can make plans with your friends and bookmark this article to attend the events you really like.

From arts and crafts events, flea markets to musical concerts and workshops, there’s plenty happening in the city of pearls. It is guaranteed that this Christmas season will surely be entertaining with these events:

Armaan Malik India Tour

This is your chance to groove to Armaan Malik’s chartbusters at the Next 2 You India Tour 2022. The ‘Buttabomma’ singer is all set to sing Bollywood, Hindi, and English songs.

Where: Heart Cup Coffee Gandipet

When: December 3, 7 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow.

Mundadugu

Samahaara is presenting Sunkara Satyanarayana and Vasireddy Bhasker Rao’s Telugu play ‘Mundadugu’, directed by Rathna Shekar.

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

When: December 3 & 4, 8 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow.

Shanti People – Sundowner Gathering

Their performance transports you to a state of divine power that is like nothing else. Each time Shanti People performs in the city, the music lovers gather for yet another mesmerising journey.

Where: Tiki Shack, Gachibowli

When: December 4, 4 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad Rockathon

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Society to Save Rocks, in association with the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club, is all set to host the ninth edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon. Fitness activities, including bouldering, rappelling, zip lining, and rock walks, are set to be conducted.

Where: Ghar-e-Mubarak near Dews Ville, Narsingi

When: December 4, 7 am to 4 pm

Tickets: Available at https://www.hyderabadrockathon.com/

Woods Trail Fest

This one-of-its-kind trail fest begins with a 5k and 10k run and 15k cycle ride, at the world’s largest Miyawaki forest in Kavadiguda. The run/ride is being organised to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Where: Woods, Shamshabad

When: December 4, 7 am onwards

Tickets: Book your slots at http://woodstrailfest.com/

Jati Rehje – Gujarati Stand-up comedy

The comedy special with many stories but only ONE punch line: ‘Jati Rehje maate Aavti Rehje’. Manan Desai is back with his new comedy special after the infamous first special ‘Ashudh Gujarati’. This time, it is more personal and relatable yet shocking.

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium

When: December 6, 8.30 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow.

Flea Market by The Souk

Workshops, live art, indie music, hip-hop, drum and bass, sustainable brands, and oh, did we mention a pet adoption area? And, there’s going to be a lot more happening. Art meets culture meets community at this event. Brands can register with @thesouk_ind.

Where: The Moonshine Project & EXT

When: December 11, 11 am to 7 pm

Contact: 9766775191 or passelproductions@gmail.com

Ruhaniyat – Seeking The Divine

Ruhaniyat, a unique festival of mystic music, brings together music lovers in 8 different cities of India and it is back for the 22nd year with the messages of great masters once again. Besides India, the festival also features artistes from other countries like Belgium, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, and Turkey.

Where: Taramati Baradari Auditorium

When: December 11, 6.15 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow.

Arijit Singh – One Night Only Tour

Sing along to the beautiful melodies of Arijit Singh, live. He is finally coming to Hyderabad as part of his One Night Only Tour.

Where: GMR Arena, Hyderabad

When: December 17, 6 pm onwards

Tickets: Available at https://insider.in/

Sander Van Doorn Live concert

Sander Van Doorn, one of the world’s most influential and popular DJs/producers in dance music today, is set to perform in Hyderabad.

Where: Prism Club and Kitchen

When: December 17, 9 pm onwards

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow