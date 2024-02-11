Around 150 participants take part in Hyderabad Rockathon at Narsingi

Hyderabad: The tenth edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon was held on Sunday at Forestrek Park in Narsingi. Around 150 participants indulged in a day filled with adventure and fitness challenges like Rappelling, Ziplining, Rock Walks, Rock Shotput and Slacklining.

Supported by the Telangana State Forest Department Corporation (TSFDC) and Telangana Tourism, the event is organised by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC). The Rappelling event was flagged off by Dr. G. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSFDC while the rockwalk was launched by Farida Tampal, State Director, WEF – India.

“It is heartening to see people of all ages coming out in this heat and thoroughly enjoying the programs. We, from the Hyderabad Rockathon organizing team are deeply grateful for the support extended by TSFDC & Telangana Tourism and enabling in the conduct of an enriching program,” said Mohammad Ahmed from GHAC.

Along with a wide range of events including Rock Balancing and Rock Quiz, a snake awareness also drew the crowds. Awareness was also created about the rocks and rock formations in the Deccan region which are approximately 2500 million years old, impacting the water table, flora and fauna, and providing lung space in the ever-expanding urban areas. The balancing rock formations are typical of the Telangana landscape.