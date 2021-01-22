Hyderabad: GHMC Mayoral elections to be held on February 11

On the same day, the swearing in of newly elected corporators will be conducted. Unless, the Mayor elections are conducted, Deputy Mayor elections cannot be held.

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has on Friday directed the GHMC Election Authority to conduct the elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 11 at 12.30 pm.

