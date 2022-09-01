Hyderabad girls progress at the TS inter-district basketball championship

06:34 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women thrashed Mahabubabad 44-12 in the 8th Telangana State inter-district basketball championship at the YMCA, Secunderabad on Thursday. Yaseshwini scored 12 points while Sudeshna added nine for the Hyderabad team.

In another match, Ranga Reddy scored a hard fought 51–39 win over Khammam after trailing 20–21 at half time. Ranga Reddy’s Varsha used her height to good affect scoring from the paint and Rachana scored a 3-pointer to level the scores 6–6 at end of first quarter.

Jaansi scored a 3-pointer for Khammam. In the second quarter too, both teams fought closely. Mounika scored 9 points through drive-ins for Khammam whereas Srivani scored two 3-pointers and Rachana scored through drive-ins as Khammam led 21 – 20 at half time.

Results:

Hyderabad 44 (Yeseshwini–12; Sudeshna–9) bt Mahabubabad 12 (Thulasi–50);

Ranga Reddy 51 (Rekha–16; Rachana–14; Srivani–8) bt Khammam 39 (Mounika–14; Samitha–7; Jhansi–7);

Jagitial bt Hanumakonda 44–9;

Mulugu bt Nizamabad 32–21;

Mahbubnagar bt Mahbubabad 25–11;

Mulugu bt Hanumakonda 34–2;

Nizamabad bt Jagtial 34–14;

Medchal Malkajgiri bt Khammam 40–14.