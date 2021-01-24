Hyderabad: Glendale holds orientation for students

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Glendale hosted a Plus Two Orientation for the new students at its campus Bandlaguda on Sunday. The event was held with the aim of making students aware of the plethora of subject options offered and to use the expertise of their subject experts to explore their choices.

The orientation was attended by more than 220 students and parents from across the city. In a press release, Glendale said it offers the most varied bouquet of subject options for Plus Two as it believed in the unique potential of each student and seeks to cater to different talents.

Minu Salooja, Assistant Director of Glendale Academy International, said the institute offers three stream of Sciences, Commerce and Humanities with 24 subjects and more than 70 combinations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .