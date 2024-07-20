Hyderabad: GNI organises 20th graduation, placement day on Saturday

As many as 50 gold and silver medals were presented to the toppers of all branches in UG and PG programmes.

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Institutions (GNI) organised their 20th graduation and placement day, and alumni meet on the campus here on Saturday. A total of 1,700 students from streams -engineering, pharmacy, and management received their degrees.

As many as 50 gold and silver medals were presented to the toppers of all branches in UG and PG programmes. Students who were selected by companies through on or off campus placement events received their appointment letters and certificate of appreciation.

During the event, the GNI signed MoUs with Honeywell, Ziroh Labs, Pega Systems, Altair, Eduskills for up-skilling students on emerging technologies.

Guru Nanak Institutions vice chairman Gagandeep Singh Kohli and managing director HS Saini presented gold and silver medals to meritorious students and congratulated the graduating students.