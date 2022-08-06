Hyderabad: GNITS to organise ICICC-2022 in November

Hyderabad: The G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences is conducting the 6th International Conference on Intelligent Computing and Communication (ICICC)-2022 in November.

Speaking at the ICICC brochure release on Friday, GNITS chairman P Subbareddy said GNITS was committed to imparting quality education and has been producing women leaders for the last 25 years.

The conference was being organized in collaboration with the AICTE and NIT-Warangal, College principal Dr. K Ramesh Reddy said.

CSE HoD and conference chair, Dr. M Seetha said the objective of the ICICC-2022 was to foster transformation of fundamental research into institutional and industrialized research and to convert applied exploration into real time application. The conference proceedings would be published in the Springer Series, she added.