Hyderabad: Gold seized at RGIA

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted a customer service officer of Indigo Airlines near the exit gate of international arrivals and recovered 42 pieces of foreign marked gold packed in two packets from him.

The packet was wrapped with adhesive tape. When DRI officials asked about the source of gold available with him, the flyer replied that he received the packets from two passengers who arrived by Emirates Flight No.EK-528 from Dubai on October 4.

On examination, 42 foreign marked gold bars were found to be of 99.9 per cent purity, totally weighing 4891.200 grams and valued at Rs.1,84,88,736. No documents to prove the licit purchase/import of the said gold were available and the gold was seized under Customs Act, 1962. Three persons have been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter