Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 53.77 lakh seized at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:35 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Sunday seized 1022 grams of gold valued at Rs.53.77 lakh from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

The male passenger, who arrived by Flight EL-526 from Dubai, had allegedly concealed the gold paste inside knee caps and worn it. Customs officials who grew suspicious noticing his movement frisked him and found the gold paste. A case was booked and the gold was seized.