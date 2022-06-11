Hyderabad golfer Sneha embarks on another journey

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh. File Photo

Hyderabad: Promising Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh, who represented India in the recently-concluded 42nd Queen Sirikit Cup held at Laguna Golf Club in Singapore and finished at a credible 14 in a field of strong golfers from Asia, is set for another sojourn.

This time she will be seen in action representing the country in the British Ladies Amateur Championship in Hunstanton, England, beginning June 19. This is the third international tournament for her this year after having represented the country in Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi and in Singapore recently.

The 17-year-old said the experience of playing among top players will keep her in good stead. “This is a prestigious event. I have been working hard and I want to go out there and give my best,” she said.

Speaking on her outing in Singapore, she said, “It was a good experience playing with top players of the continent. I learned a few new things. Finishing 14th among the top 39 is a big boost to my confidence. The competition was tough as there were many top-ranked players in the fray.”

She also added that it was a different experience playing the tournament with the weather conditions. “It rained during the tournament and playing in such conditions was new to me. We generally don’t get to play when it rains. We also didn’t have a caddy. So it was different,” she said.

The BA second year student of St Ann’s had also given trials for the Commonwealth Games but could not make the cut for the Indian team. “It was disappointing not to make it to the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games. I could not do well in the trials. But it was a good experience,” said the golfer who is ranked 141 in the world and No.2 in India in the amateur category.

The youngster, however, is firmly focused on her dream of representing the country at the Paris Olympics. “My dream is to play for the country in the Paris Olympics. Before that, I need to do well and improve my ranking. The Asian Games were also postponed. I will get another chance to compete in qualifiers and I hope to do well and make it to the Indian team for the Asian Games,” she revealed.