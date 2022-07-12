Hyderabad golfer Sneha makes pro debut in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh has won four pro titles as an amateur since 2019.

Hyderabad: Talented Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh has turned professional and will take the field for the first time when the Hero WPGT tees off for the 9th event of the year at Bangalore Golf Club this week.

The 18-year-old Sneha, who has won four pro titles already while playing as an amateur since 2019, is hoping to have a good outing. The tournament will see a record 39 players tee off this week, amid rising purses and quality of players.

Sneha, who finished a creditable 14th in the recent Asia Pacific Women’s Amateur (Queen Sirikit Cup) in Singapore last month, was the 2019 All India Ladies champion and finished third at the 2021 edition. She also represented India at various international events including the British Amateur Championship 2020 in England last month.

The BA second year student of St Ann’s College for Women, is being coached by her father Sanjay.