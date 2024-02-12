Hyderabad: Grape Research Station kicks off Annual Grape Festival

Grape enthusiasts are invited to partake in the festivity where they can not only purchase their favorite bunches of grapes but also have the unique experience of harvesting them themselves from the grapevines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 01:50 PM

Hyderabad: The annual grape festival-cum-sale has kicked off at the Grape Research Station, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, in Rajendranagar.

Grape enthusiasts are invited to partake in the festivity where they can not only purchase their favorite bunches of grapes but also have the unique experience of harvesting them themselves from the grapevines.

Also Read Grape exhibition at Rajendranagar a big draw

Spanning across 3.5 acres of the university campus, visitors have the opportunity to try their hand at grape plucking amidst a scenic grape garden. According to the principal scientist at the research station, the exhibition will continue until the stock runs out.

The Grape Research Station boasts a diverse range of grape varieties, including some elite selections. Prices of grapes at the festival range up to Rs 300 per kilogram.

Visitors to the festival can also gain insights into the innovative research and practices driving grape cultivation in Telangana.