Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Sri Gaura Purnima

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: Sri Gaura Purnima festival, which marks the appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the devotee incarnation of Krishna, was celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple here on Tuesday. Devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to lord Krishna as ‘Chappan Bhog’.

A grand Pallaki Utsavam of Gaura Nitai was organized followed by Sri Sri Nitai Gauranga Ashtottarasata Kalasha MahaAbhishekam with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam, Sugandha Dravyas in the midst of Vedic hymns and mantra chantings.

The president of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM)-Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said, “As per Vedic revelations, Sri Krishna appeared in this age in the form of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Bengal to inaugurate the Yuga Dharma”.

The festival ended with a Maha Mangala Arathi using Dhupa, Deepa with select flowers to Sri Gaura Nitai.