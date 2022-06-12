Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Chida-Dahi Mahotsavam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrated the ‘Panihati Chida-Dahi’ festival on Sunday with devotees from all parts of the city participating in the festivities. A feast of yogurt and chipped rice along with various other sweet dishes was arranged.

The celebrations began with Harinam Sankirtan followed by abhishekam to Sri Nitai Gauranga, a devotee incarnation of Lord Sri Balarama and Lord Sri Krishna.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said, “Srila Raghunadha Dasa Goswami, a devotee of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was very interested to serve him but after facing many obstacles, a he got the chance to serve. He first conducted this Panihati Chida–Dahi Utasva, 506 years ago in Panihati, a village in West Bengal.”

He offered a delicious sweet preparation made with chipped rice, yogurt, milk, and fruits called Chida – Dahi, in Bengali. Since then, this festival is celebrated to seek he blessings of the lord, he added.

The devotees also participated in the Maha Mangala Arati which was followed by lunch prasadam.