Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hare Krishna Golden Temple Celebrates Chida Dahi Mahotsavam

Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Chida-Dahi Mahotsavam

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrated the ‘Panihati Chida-Dahi’ festival on Sunday with devotees from all parts of the city participating in the festivities. A feast of yogurt and chipped rice along with various other sweet dishes was arranged.

The celebrations began with Harinam Sankirtan followed by abhishekam to Sri Nitai Gauranga, a devotee incarnation of Lord Sri Balarama and Lord Sri Krishna.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said, “Srila Raghunadha Dasa Goswami, a devotee of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was very interested to serve him but after facing many obstacles, a he got the chance to serve. He first conducted this Panihati Chida–Dahi Utasva, 506 years ago in Panihati, a village in West Bengal.”

He offered a delicious sweet preparation made with chipped rice, yogurt, milk, and fruits called Chida – Dahi, in Bengali. Since then, this festival is celebrated to seek he blessings of the lord, he added.

The devotees also participated in the Maha Mangala Arati which was followed by lunch prasadam.

Related News

Latest News