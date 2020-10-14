Hyderabad: Heavy rains inundate several areas

The rain, which continued till the morning hours of Wednesday, has disrupted power supply in many areas and thrown normal life out of gear.

By | Published: 10:18 am

Hyderabad: The unprecedented heavy rains through the day and night on Tuesday left several areas in the city inundated.

On Tuesday, Hayathnagar registered the maximum rainfall in the city with 28 cm. Several areas which recorded extremely heavy rainfall in the city including Saroornagar (27 cm), Musheerabad (25 cm), Saroornagar (25 cm) and Lingojiguda (24 cm).

The average rainfall in all circles of GHMC limits stood at 15 cm. The rainfall recorded at IMD’s observatory in Begumpet was 23 cm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Across the State, Singapur Township in Ghatkesar Mandal has recorded a rainfall of 32 cm. Apart from Greater Hyderabad, districts such as Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal Urban, Siddipet and Medak received very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, till 9 am, it has been mostly a drizzle and light rain in most parts in the city.

